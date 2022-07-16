Delhi: Theft at businessman's house; jewellery looted

New Delhi, July 16 Unknown thieves stuck at the house of a businessman here in Pitampura, and looted gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore, along with a revolver and 40 live cartridges, the police said on Saturday.

The theft took place at the house of Kunwar Devesh Davar. He was in Haridwar along with his daughter Priyanka when the incident happened.

On July 14, upon returning, he found that the entire house was ransacked, and the valuables were missing. He then reported the matter to the police.

An FIR in this connection was lodged at the Maurya Enclave Police Station.

"Gold, diamond jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 crore were missing. My revolver and 40 live cartridges were stolen," read the FIR accessed by .

The police said that they were looking into the matter and formed a team.

