Delhi: Three held in cases of mobile phone theft

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three persons involved in mobile phone theft cases on Sunday and recovered over 250 mobile phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Lala (35), a resident of Regarpura, Karol Bagh while the two-- Satnam (24) and Suraj Dutt (23) are residents of Sangam Vihar, informed Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Crime Branch.

After receiving the information that stolen mobile phones are being sent to Nepal and Bangladesh from Karol Bagh, Bhardwaj along with her staff was deputed in Karol Bagh to collect the information. A special team was directed to apprehend the accused person along with mobile phones as they had zeroed down a person named Kuldeep.

Bharadwaj also stated that in further investigation, she found that the receiver, Kuldeep Lala was involved in a criminal case and also received these phones at his house during odd hours.

According to the police, during the interrogation, the accused, Kuldeep, disclosed that he was selling/buying stolen mobile phones since 2015 and was also arrested in the criminal case. The accused used to buy stolen phones from two persons namely Amit and Deepak who are now absconding, the police said.

"After continuous and relentless efforts made by the team, finally on February 19, police apprehended Kuldeep in Karol Bagh while he was going to deliver stolen /snatched Mobile phones on scooty along which 100 mobile phones of various brands were kept in two plastic bags on scooty," the DCP added.

After technical surveillance and conducting raids at several places, two snatchers namely Satnam were also apprehended on Saturday.

The DCP further stated, "104 more mobile phones of various brands have been recovered from the house of Junaid, a resident of Bhalsawa Jahangir Puri, Delhi. To date, 67 users of these mobile phones have been traced and 16 cases of snatching and theft registered in Delhi have been worked out."

The DCP further stated that the main motive behind this crime was to earn easy money.

