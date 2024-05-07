Delhi Traffic Challan: Know Step-by-Step Guide to Waiving Vehicle Challans Online

Delhi Traffic Police is gearing up to set up a National Lok Adalat, providing individuals with the chance to waive their vehicle's challans issued in Delhi. To avail of this opportunity, one must visit the website to download the e-challan.

From the convenience of their homes, individuals can obtain the e-challan and proceed to submit it to court. The National Lok Adalat aims to streamline the process for Delhi residents seeking to waive their challans.

How to register online?

Before attempting to register online, remind yourself that you can resolve your e-challan in the Lok Adalat. To participate, ensure you secure an online appointment beforehand. Slots for the Lok Adalat, scheduled for May 11, will open on May 7. Delhi Police has directed individuals to visit the notification site (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat), although the site remains inaccessible at present.

Upon accessing the site, you'll need to select your vicinity and locate the respective court. Multiple slots will be available for booking appointments. Ensure to fill in all required information accurately. Once an appointment is secured, you can address the challan for a single vehicle. For multiple vehicle challans, separate appointments must be made accordingly.

How to do Appointment Booking-

To book an appointment, the page will become accessible at 10 a.m. on May 7. Timing is crucial during booking, as slots fill up rapidly. Ensure punctuality, as latecomers risk missing out on slots, which are available for only a few minutes. Complete all bookings within this window. Once booked, attend court on May 11, where the judge will determine the payment. In some instances, the entire challan may even be waived.