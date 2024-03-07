Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations; Check Timings, Diversions, and Alternate Routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic flow during Mahashivratri, a major Hindu festival honoring Lord Shiva, on March 8th, 2024. Celebrated annually, Maha Shivratri is one of the most important occasions in the Hindu calendar. Devotees typically observe fasts, perform special pujas and prayers, and offer bael leaves and datura flowers to Lord Shiva at the nearest Temple.

Over 150,000 devotees are expected to visit Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines, and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, Chhatarpur for the festival, which will be held on March 8th, 2024 from 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM. To manage the anticipated crowds and ensure smooth traffic flow during this significant religious event, the following measures will be implemented

Traffic movement will be regulated on several roads and junctions surrounding the aforementioned locations, including:

Bhatti Mines Road

Bandh Road

Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

CDR Chowk

Anuvrat Marg

Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)

Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road

Mehrauli - Badarpur Road

Dera Road

Y-Point Chhatarpur

Main Chhatarpur Road

100 Feet Road Junction

Andheria More

Mandi Road

Aurobindo Marg



Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be restricted on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road, and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destinations, but are advised to use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road instead of Dera Road and Mandi Road.



By staying informed about traffic regulations and considering alternative routes or public transportation options, commuters can help minimize congestion and ensure a safe and smooth journey during Maha Shivratri.