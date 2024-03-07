Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations; Check Timings, Diversions, and Alternate Routes
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic flow during Mahashivratri, a major Hindu festival honoring Lord Shiva, on March 8th, 2024. Celebrated annually, Maha Shivratri is one of the most important occasions in the Hindu calendar. Devotees typically observe fasts, perform special pujas and prayers, and offer bael leaves and datura flowers to Lord Shiva at the nearest Temple.
Over 150,000 devotees are expected to visit Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines, and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, Chhatarpur for the festival, which will be held on March 8th, 2024 from 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM. To manage the anticipated crowds and ensure smooth traffic flow during this significant religious event, the following measures will be implemented
Traffic movement will be regulated on several roads and junctions surrounding the aforementioned locations, including:
- Bhatti Mines Road
- Bandh Road
- Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg
- CDR Chowk
- Anuvrat Marg
- Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)
- Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road
- Mehrauli - Badarpur Road
- Dera Road
- Y-Point Chhatarpur
- Main Chhatarpur Road
- 100 Feet Road Junction
- Andheria More
- Mandi Road
- Aurobindo Marg
Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be restricted on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road, and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destinations, but are advised to use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road instead of Dera Road and Mandi Road.
