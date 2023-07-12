Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark 

New Delhi, July 12 After the water level crossed the danger mark of 207.5 meters, heightening the risk of flood-like conditions in the low-lying areas in the vicinity of the Yamuna river, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding the diversion of traffic.

A senior official said that the movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat will be regulated.

For commuters coming from North-South, the Traffic Police suggested taking the Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg.

"The commuters coming from East to West or vice-versa can take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge or Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg," said the Traffic Police in a statement.

"Apart from the above diversions, movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road," it said.

"In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway," it added.

The Traffic Police said that in case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmere Gate, buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station and other vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road.

"Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg," the Traffic Police said.

Further, the official said that commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor