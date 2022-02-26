Delhi Traffic Police prosecutes 323 buses, impounds 19 for plying without proper permit

As many as 323 buses in the national capital were prosecuted and 19 impounded this week under a 4-day drive for plying without a proper permit and picking up the passengers other than the allowed originating and destination points, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday.

According to a press release by the police, information was received regarding plying of buses without a proper permit. On receipt of such information, a 4-day long drive from February 22 to 25 was planned and conducted in Delhi in all ranges.

"During this drive, a total of 323 buses were prosecuted out of which 152 were prosecuted in Eastern Range, 95 in Central Range, 29 in Outer Range, 30 in southern Range, 7 in Western Range and 10 in New Delhi Range respectively. Moreover, 19 Buses were impounded. Most of these buses are having a Contract Permit or All India Tourist Permit," said the release.

As per Contract Carriage Permit, these buses can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular destination. These buses are not allowed to pick and drop passengers between originating point and their destination.

"However, time to time, it is reported and noticed that these buses start picking up passengers for different destinations by offering single-seat, thereby violating Contract Carriage Permit conditions and cause different road safety issues," said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

