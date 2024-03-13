Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Farmers Mahapanchayat, Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

New Delhi, March 13: In view of Farmers Mahapanchayat on Thursday at Ramlila ground, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory alerting the commuters about traffic regulations and routes diverted. According to the traffic advisory, on Thursday, movement of general traffic will be regulated from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.



In view of Farmers’ Mahapanchayat on 14.03.2024 at Ramlila Ground, traffic restrictions will be effective.



“Traffic diversion may be imposed from 6 a.m. on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market road, Paharganj Chowk, roundabout Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Janpath Road, Tolstoy Marg crossing, KG Marg crossing and roundabout GPO,” read the advisory.

The traffic cops further requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services.

“General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys through the diverted routes. People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” said a senior traffic police official.

