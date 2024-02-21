Delhi Tragedy: Two Women Jump From 4th and 5th Floors After Fire Erupts at Residential Apartment in Dwarka Sector 10 (Watch Video)

A fire broke out earlier today in a residential apartment building in Sector 10, Dwarka, Delhi, leading to two women jumping from the 4th and 5th floors, according to reports. The fire has now been extinguished with the help of four fire tenders.

According to the reports, a woman died and another sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Jasuli Devi (83), while the injured Pooja Pant (30) is admitted to the hospital.

#UPDATE | Dwarka, Delhi | Two women had jumped from 4th and 5th floors respectively and rushed to the hospital. One of them declared brought dead. https://t.co/TlOQrTcKu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

The fire has now been doused with the help of six fire tenders. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Pacific Society, near Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka Sector-10. It is reported that fire was in domestic articles at two flats (each 3 BHK) on the 4th floor and on the 5th floor.