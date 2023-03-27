Delhi: Two arrested for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from businessman

New Delhi [India], March 27 : A team of Special Cell, South-Western Range (SWR) of Delhi Police arrested two persons on March 24 for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Sah and Kishore, both residents of Delhi, who confessed to their crime after interrogation.

According to the police, a businessman named Bahadur Singh Rawat filed a complaint in Khyala police station on March 21 against an extortion letter received by him on March 16th demanding of Rs 50 lakh with a threatening to kill him and his children in case of non-payment.

Taking the matter seriously police launched a probe and after extensive human and technical surveillance a suspicious Scooty was identified which was later traced down from the area Mangolpuri of the city.

On the evening of 24 March, a trap was laid and one of the accused Kishore was apprehended. Later during interrogation Kishore revealed that the Scooty belonged to Dinesh Kumar Sah who was also the mastermind behind the crime. Thereafter, Dinesh too was also arrested from Peeragarhi area.

During course of detailed interrogation, it has been revealed that the victim Bahadur Singh Rawat and the accused Dinesh Kumar Sah was known to each other and having some personal enmity which made Sah to commit the crime.

