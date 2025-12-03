Delhi: Two Colleges Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Tighten Security

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 3, 2025 12:47 IST

ir="ltr">Two colleges affiliated with Delhi University received bomb threats on December 3, reported ANI. Ramjas College in North Campus and Deshbandhu College in Kalkaji received the threat via email. These threats triggered an emergency response from the Delhi Police. The officials said that both colleges alerted the police immediately after they received the bomb threat. The bomb disposal squads and police officials from local police stations, along with the dog squads, immediately reached the colleges. They started the inspection of the premises.

The students and staff members were first moved to safer areas as a precautionary measure. The entry inside the college premises was restricted temporarily.

Police said that the threats were sent via email that stated, "With the collusion of Pak ISI cells who were provided safe haven in Coimbatore, this operation to blast 2 colleges in Delhi was planned for today. Please evacuate all students and staff by Noon to be safe. I was part of the planning phase, but I want to become an informer and get witness protection." It read similar to several recent hoax alerts that have been reported across Delhi.

Police said that they have not found anything suspicious till now, reported ANI.

Delhi | Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College in Delhi received a bomb threat via email today; Bomb squad and Delhi Police are on the spot, nothing suspicious found yet: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

In another similar incident, a bomb threat email received on November 20, at Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri triggered a swift response from the Delhi Police. As soon as the message was reported, officers rushed to the campus and began a detailed inspection to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff. The search included classrooms, hallways, playgrounds, and nearby areas, with officials making sure no corner was overlooked. During the operation, authorities also kept the school premises secured and restricted unnecessary movement. Once the thorough search was completed, police confirmed that no explosives or suspicious items were found. Despite the all-clear, a police team continued to remain at the location to monitor the situation and prevent panic among parents and students. The response was aimed at ensuring complete safety and maintaining calm while investigations into the source of the threat continue.