Delhi: Two minors among five arrested for loot and murder

New Delhi, Sep 28 Five people, including two juveniles, have been arrested on the charges of looting and murdering a man in the Samaypur Badli area in the national capital, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ikram alias Mulla (22), Durgesh Mishra a.k.a Sonu (24), Sunil alias Lefti (23) and two juveniles.

According to Delhi police's Crime Branch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, all the accused had consumed liquor and made a plan to loot.

“Under the influence of liquor, they attacked two passersby with a knife, lathi, and iron rod. Victim Sidhhu succumbed to his injuries and his friend Manish got grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital. They also robbed cash from the deceased and fled from the spot,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During investigation, it emerged that Sidhu and Manish were in the business of supplying drinking water.

“At the time of the incident, they were going to collect their pending payment. Meanwhile, they were accosted and attacked by the accused persons,” said the Special CP.

The Special CP further said that specific information was received about the two juveniles involved in the case.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the place of information and two juveniles were successfully apprehended. Further, on their instance, multiple raids were conducted at the hideouts of remaining accused persons in Delhi and after best efforts, Ikram, Durgesh, and Sunil were arrested from opposite Monastery Market near ISBT,” said the Special CP.

“One iron rod and stick (lathi) used in commission of crime have been recovered from accused Ikram and Sunil. It also came to notice that they were making a plan to go to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to hide themselves,” said the Special CP, adding that another juvenile is still absconding, who was recently released from observation home in an attempt to murder case.

