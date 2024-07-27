Delhi: Two Murder Accused Inmates Seriously Injured in Brawl at Tihar Jail

Delhi: A scuffle broke out between inmates in Tihar Jail on Friday, leaving two prisoners injured, according to prison officials, ANI reported. The injured inmates, identified as Lovely, 22, and Lavesh, 22, were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital with multiple sharp injuries.

Delhi | Yesterday a scuffle broke out between inmates in Tihar Jail number 8 and 9. Two inmates got injured and were taken to a hospital. One of them has been hospitalised: Prison officials



Both Lovely and Lavesh are lodged in Central Jail No. 9 in connection with a murder case. The altercation reportedly occurred near Ward No. 11 of CJ-9, involving inmates Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu, and Abhishek.

Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the scuffle. One of the injured inmates remains hospitalized.