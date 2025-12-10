Delhi: Two Train Coaches Derail at Shakur Basti Railway Station, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A major rail accident was narrowly avoided near Delhi’s Shakur Basti railway station on Wednesday when two coaches of a train derailed shortly after it began moving. As per early details, the train had just departed from Shakur Basti when two of its coaches unexpectedly went off the tracks, causing immediate concern among those onboard. Railway authorities confirmed that, despite the seriousness of the situation, there were no injuries or casualties. All passengers were reported to be safe, and the prompt response from officials helped ensure that the situation did not escalate further at the site.

Emergency personnel reached the location without delay, and teams quickly started working to manage the situation and restore normal operations. The cause of the derailment has not yet been established, and officials are currently assessing the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand what went wrong. Authorities have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact reason behind the derailment. The investigation aims to identify any technical or operational issues and ensure preventive measures are implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Delhi: Two coaches of a parcel train derailed near Shakurbasti Railway Station. No casualties have been reported; more details are awaited pic.twitter.com/RG6gHs2TTe — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2025

Last month in November, a local train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the deaths of around eleven people. Several others were also injured in the accident. The collision occurred on the Bilaspur–Katni section, causing multiple coaches to derail and leading to a complete halt of rail traffic on the route.