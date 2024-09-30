Delhi Under-Construction Building Collapses: Two Labourers Killed, 2 Injured in Madanpur Dabas

Two laborers were killed and two others injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Madanpur Dabas area of northwest Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Chander (30) and Raj Kumar (30), both residents of Bhagya Vihar in Delhi, police said. One of the injured has been identified as Sonu (32) from Meer Vihar, while the identity of the other injured person is yet to be confirmed, a police official added. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“At 5:31 pm, a PCR call regarding casualties due to collapsing of a roof of an under-construction building was received at Kanjhawala police station. A police team rushed to the spot in Madanpur Dabas in Kanjhawala where it came to know that four injured people were shifted to hospital,” Additional DCP (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said.

The additional DCP stated that a police team arrived at the hospital and was informed that two of the injured laborers had been declared dead on arrival. "Initial investigations suggest that the roof of the under-construction building suddenly collapsed in the evening while the laborers were working," the officer said.

Police stated that necessary legal action is being taken in the case. Earlier, the Delhi Fire Services reported receiving a call around 5:40 p.m. about a house collapse in Meer Vihar, Madanpur. According to DFS chief Atul Garg, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and four people were successfully rescued from the site.