Delhi University opens registration portal for PhD admission

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The University of Delhi has commenced the process of registration for various PhD programs for the academic session 2023-2024 from July 12, 2023.

The process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. For the academic year 2023-202, the PhD registration portal shall be opened more than one time in an academic year. The process of registration and admission to PhD programs will be in two phases.

"In phase I, only the candidates who are eligible on the basis of qualifying UGC-NET (including JRF)/UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF) AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or equivalent national level examination/fellowship holders and others (as per Ordinance VI, Notification: Amendments to Ordinances dated August 7, 2017, and its Amendments approved by the Executive Council in its meeting held on February 1-2, 2019) will be able to apply," the release stated.

Moreover, in phase II, all eligible candidates will be able to apply. However, candidates who become eligible on the basis of appearing in the entrance test will be shortlisted for interviews after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

"Registration fee is non-refundable for PhD program is SC/ST/PwBD candidates us Rs 300 per program; and for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates it is Rs 750 per program," the notification read.

According to the notification the candidates are advised to check the admission website (www.admission.uod.ac.in) of the University and the website of the respective department for all communications and updates related to admissions.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

