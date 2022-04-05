Delhi University students go on hunger strike against offline exam

Delhi University (DU) students on Tuesday are going on a hunger strike, the reason behind this strike is to convince the university to hold online exams. Students also said that they will boycott the classes, the strike is likely to start at noon.

After the announcement of offline exams, students come together in front of the Faculty of Arts and started protesting against offline exams.

DU issued an official notification on Friday, in which the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes. "Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.

"Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it for justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students," it added.

Campaigning on Twitter against offline exams, one student wrote "We are just inches away from victory! We will have OBE and to ensure that, please bunk your classes, come to the arts faculty and join the protest."

"If the circular of online classes can get rolled back within 24 hours, the circular of offline exams can get rolled back too! PROTESTS SHALL CONTINUE UNTIL @UnivofDelhi AGREES TO OUR DEMAND!" the same student wrote in another tweet.