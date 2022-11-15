Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the statue of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, in Parliament House Complex.

Several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and former MPs also paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion.

On this occasion, Birla recalled that Bhagwan Birsa Munda played an important role in bringing awareness against British rule. He added that Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought throughout his life to protect the rights and self-respect of the tribal people and sacrificed his entire life for the independence of the motherland. Birla also said that the ideas of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will always be a source of inspiration for the nation.

Extending best wishes on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, celebrated in memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Birla said that this glorious day encourages us to work purposively for the welfare of tribal society. Birla exhorted that, on this day, we should reiterate our resolve to save tribal culture and traditions and dedicate ourselves for the conservation of rivers, forests and lands.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar along with several MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, extending her greetings on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the people of the tribal communities for their contribution to the society and said that the lifestyle of the people of the community is the world lesson in nurturing nature.

"On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature," a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

She also paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the country.

"Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity," she said.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

