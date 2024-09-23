Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Till October 7

In the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, September 23, has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7.

The Delhi court has allowed the AAP leader to carry his medical record in judicial custody and has also called for a report from jail authorities on the application seeking permission to carry an electric kettle and glucose metre inside the jail.

#UPDATE | Delhi Waqf Board Money laundering case: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extends the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7 https://t.co/YogvV3SXHL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Also Read | Delhi HC issues notice to ED on Amanatullah Khan’s plea challenging arrest.

On the demand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Rouse Avenue Court extended Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody until October 7. The AAP MLA is accused of alleged irregularities in appointments made during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.