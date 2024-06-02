Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena Appeals to UP and Haryana CMs for Emergency Release Of Water Amid Heatwave

As Delhi swelters under the scorching heat of summer, its residents face an unprecedented challenge: a severe shortage of water. In the face of this crisis, Atishi Marlena, has stepped forward with a heartfelt plea to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Marlena's letter, addressed to Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Nayab Singh Saini, highlights the gravity of the situation. With water levels in the Yamuna river dwindling and demand soaring, Delhiites are grappling with the daily struggle of securing enough water for their basic needs.

In her missive, Marlena emphasizes the urgency of the matter, calling for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of millions. She appeals for an additional release of water to Delhi for a period of one month, recognizing the critical role that both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana play in managing the resources of the Yamuna river.

The AAP leader's plea underscores the need for solidarity and cooperation among neighboring states in times of crisis.Delhi is facing an acute water shortage, with the AAP government accusing Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.The BJP, on the other hand, has blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in Delhi and claimed that Haryana is supplying the city 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna that exceeds the agreed-upon quantity