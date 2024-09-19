Delhi Water Cut: Civil Lines, Karol Bagh and THESE Areas to Face 12-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on September 20

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 12-hour water supply disruption on September 20 due to maintenance work on a 500mm diameter rising main from Chandrawal Water Works. The repair work, taking place inside the premises of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Civil Lines, will start at 11 a.m.

potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on 20.09.2024 from 11:00 AM onwards in the following areas.#DJB#ALERT#UPDATEpic.twitter.com/fM7mhiF438 — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) September 18, 2024

The disruption will affect water supply from Chandrawal Water Works.

Affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and surrounding locations, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjacent areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and nearby areas, as well as parts of the Cantonment and South Delhi.

Residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously during the outage. Water tankers will be available on request through the DJB helpline or central control room.