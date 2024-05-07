Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky, Dust Storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds towards night on Tuesday, May 7.

The National Capital today recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 50% at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to remain around 42 degrees Celsius, indicating a warm and uncomfortable day ahead for the residents of the capital city.