Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Drop in Maximum Temperature, High Humidity and Clear Skies Ahead

Expect a drop in the maximum temperature in Navi Mumbai, with around 34 degrees Celsius highs. However, be prepared for potential discomfort due to high relative humidity, which is predicted to reach as high as 73%. However, clear skies are expected.

The Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts similar weather conditions for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will vary between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius, with predominantly sunny conditions anticipated.

On Monday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.