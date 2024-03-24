Delhi Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected in Noida and Surrounding NCR Regions

India meteorological department has given update on Delhi weather. Reports given by weather department indicate that Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Resulting in light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period.

