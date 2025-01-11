Delhi Weather Update: Thunderstorm Expected Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog Causes Flight Delays (Watch Video)

Delhi is currently dealing with cold wave with temperatures as low as 11 degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning a dense fog was seen in Delhi and surrounding areas which disrupted flight and train services. IMD has predicted that thunderstorm with rain in Delhi and has also issued yellow alert. The maximum temp is likely to drop by three degrees at least and sky will remain cloudy.

Due to bad weather conditions over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi international airport with the airport issuing advisories urging passengers to check with their airlines for updates regarding their airline timings. Along with flights train services were also delayed due dense fog across the major routes. Furthermore, over 26 trains are running late, officials said.

#WATCH | Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR



(Visuals from Subroto Park) pic.twitter.com/D2oxrkvaSZ — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category, according to local reports. However, no immediate data was available from the Central Pollution Control Board on AQI at 7 a.m. today. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'