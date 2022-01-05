Delhi weekend and night curfew, see who will be allowed to step out

Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the imposition of a weekend curfew in the national capital. All employees of government offices will shift to “Work From Home” mode except for those associated with the Essential Services category. He warned Delhi residents against stepping out of their homes during the curfew on Saturday and Sunday. “Do not step out of home unless it is a medical emergency,” he said. While the restrictions have been imposed many are curious to know who is allowed to step out in weekend curfew, and here's the list.



Here’s a list of those who are allowed to step out in weekend curfew,

1. In the case of emergency people are allowed to step out from their houses with valid identity cards and reasons.

2. Central government officials and those in the autonomous or subordinate government offices and PSUs are allowed to step out with valid identity cards.

3. Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi, advocates, and legal counsels are also allowed with valid ID cards, entry passes with photos, or permission letters by officials.

4. Employees in the offices of diplomats of various countries are allowed to step out with a valid identity card.

5. Doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and others who are from medical services such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and medical oxygen suppliers are allowed to step out but with valid ID cards.

6. Pregnant women and patients who have medical emergencies and appointments with doctors are also allowed to step out of the house but with valid doctor's prescriptions.

7. Those who are getting the Covid test are also allowed to step out, with an identity card.

8. Travellers from airports, railway stations, inter-state bus termini are allowed to go with furnish valid tickets.

9. Journalists who are from electronic and print media are allowed to step out with valid reasons and identity cards.

10. Students are allowed to appear in examinations with valid admit cards. The staff for exam duties shall be allowed to travel with a valid identity card or examination duty order.

11. Public events like weeding and special gathering are allowed in 20 people capacity, and the guest's traveling will be allowed with a soft or hard copy of the invitation.