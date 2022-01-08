Delhi weekend curfew, answers to some relevant questions asked by citizens

National capital Delhi is under weekend curfew, the government has imposed weekend curfew in the city due to rise in the covid surge. The DDMA announced other restrictions and curfew, as the positivity rate went to 17% in the state. And all the non-essential services are banned, but there are some emergency services that are still open. And the citizens are raising several questions about the curfew restrictions, who should go or not, and here are the answers for you.

What if I don’t follow the orders?

Those who will be seen violating the guidelines will be addressed under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 88 of the Indian Penal Code, and other applicable laws.

Will e-passes be needed, or will identity cards work?

All the essential services like Government officials, healthcare and frontline workers, diplomats, and journalists will need e-passes and identity cards for sure.

What if I need to travel outside Delhi? Can I travel on an inter-state bus?

Those who want to travel in internal regions are allowed to move but only on a valid ticket.

Can I hail an auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, or cycle rickshaw?

Yes, people can go through auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, or cycle rickshaw only if there is a medical emergency.

Can I walk my pet during the curfew?

Yes in an emergency you can but only in the residential colony.



