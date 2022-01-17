Delhi witnesses cold day conditions, several trains delayed due to fog

With the cold day conditions still prevailing in parts of northern India and a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Monday morning, Delhiites woke up shivering to yet another chilly day of the season.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Following a dip in visibility, seven Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog, the Northern Railway informed today.

IMD on Sunday predicted severe cold day conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, dense to very dense fog at isolated places in night and morning hours over the national capital, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was predicted for the next 24 hours.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days," IMD stated.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 262, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

( With inputs from ANI )

