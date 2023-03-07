Delhi woman attacked with sharp object by auto-rickshaw driver

New Delhi, March 7 A 22-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked with a sharp object by an auto-rickshaw driver over the issue of fare in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The injured woman was identified as Mehreen Riyaz, a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

According to police, on Monday evening, Mehreen hired an auto from her residence (PG) to CC Market NFC, but after reaching the market an altercation took place between her and the auto driver over the issue of fare.

"The auto driver attacked her with a sharp object and she received injuries to her lower abdomen on the right side," said a senior police official.

"On her complaint, an FIR under section case 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at NFC police station," said the official.

