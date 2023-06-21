Delhi woman collapses at matrimonial home, declared dead at hospital

New Delhi [India], June 21 : A 35-year-old woman was declared dead at a hospital after collapsing at her matrimonial home in the national capital on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they found no external injury marks on her body, but have not ruled out foul play.

"She was rushed to a hospital by her family members. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival," an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Vinita, a resident of Tel Mandi in Paharganj.

"The woman collapsed in the washroom at her matrimonial home around 8 am on Wednesday," the officer added.

According to the police, her family members called the Police Control Room (PCR) around 11 am, saying they suspected foul play behind her death.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving word of the incident and took custody of the body.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated in the matter, police said.

Further details are awaited

