Delhi: Woman Killed, Eight Injured in Construction Site Wall Collapse

A 30-year-old woman died and eight people were injured after the wall of a basement of an under construction building of a private hospital collapsed here on Thursday, officials said. Police said the deceased was identified as Devi.

"During patrolling, staff of the Dwarka North police station found a gathering near an under construction building/basement of a private hospital in Sector 12 near a petrol pump. It was revealed that the wall of an under construction basement had collapsed and a few people got trapped," a senior police officer said.

At the hospital, the policemen discovered that a portion of the basement wall on the northeast side had collapsed, causing injuries to several individuals. The injured were taken to Akash Hospital in Sector 3, Dwarka, and IGI Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka.