Delhi woman, victim of snatching, died after falling from rickshaw

In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi died after she fell off a rickshaw while resisting an attempt by scooty-borne miscreants to snatch away her bag.

The incident of snatching was reported on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was going by rickshaw when the miscreants coming on a scooter tried to snatch the woman's bag. In reaction, the woman while protesting the thieves fell down from the rickshaw.

The woman was the accused and was taken to a hospital where she succumbed.

Delhi Police said many teams have been formed and soon they would be arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

