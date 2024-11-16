Delhi: Young Man Stabbed in Neck After Trying to Defend Girl from Harassment

In a shocking incident in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, a young man named Rahul is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck for intervening in the harassment of a girl. The attack occurred in Sundar Nagri's H-Block Park, where the 21-year-old Rahul, who was reportedly trying to protect the girl, became the target of a brutal assault.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have reported that his condition is critical, and his family and friends are anxiously awaiting updates on his health.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and a manhunt is underway to track down the attackers. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to witnesses in hopes of identifying the perpetrators.