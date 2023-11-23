Delhi youth held for shooting man over petty issue

New Delhi, Nov 23 Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old man for killing a man over a petty issue in Kanjhawala area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohit a.k.a Mukhiya, a resident of Bawana.

On November 2, a PCR call was received regarding a gunshot incident opposite Arogya Hospital, Kanjhawala.

The injured, Ajay Dabas, was admitted to Shree Agrasen International Hospital, Rohini in an unconscious state.

During treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that Mohit would come near Japanese Park, Rohini, Delhi to meet his associates.

"A trap was laid at the place of information and the accused Mohit was successfully apprehended. During his search, one loaded pistol along-with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession," said the Special CP.

On interrogation, Mohit disclosed that one Parvesh, also a resident of Bawana, was a close friend of Ajay. Parvesh’s cousin Prince is a drug addict. Both Parvesh and Ajay held one Lucky responsible for Prince’s addiction.

"Ajay along-with his associate Sahil, manhandled Lucky for Prince's drug addiction. On November 2, Ajay telephonically called Prince to meet him. Prince along with Lucky met Ajay near SOS, Bawana. There Lucky manhandled Ajay and Sahil. At that time, one Munish was also present at the spot," said the Special CP.

"Munish narrated the whole incident to the accused persons named Ankit Maan, Mohit and Bharat Rathi and they decided to meet Ajay. All the above four reached Arogya Hospital where Ajay tried to manhandle Mohit on which Ankit shot Ajay,” said the Special CO.

