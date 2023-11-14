Delhi youths attacked, severely injured by neighbours as spat over bursting of firecrackers turns ugly

New Delhi, Nov 14 A 24-year-old youth was seriously injured when he was assaulted by his neighbours after a spat in east Delhi over excessive use of firecrackers on Diwali , a police official said on Tuesday, adding that they have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

The accused were identified as Pawan, 24, Amit, 24, and Shivam, 21, all residents of Kondli area and the injured as Pravesh, Manish, and Pawan.

According to police, on the intervening night of November 12/13, three consequent PCR calls regarding inflicting blade injuries, burning of a bike, and stabbing were received in New Ashok Nagar police station.

A police team reaching the spot found there was a quarrel over the bursting of crackers between Pawan, Manish, and Parvesh and their neighbour, also named Pawan, his brother Amit, and friend Shivam, and injured persons had been taken to LBS Hospital.

“Thereafter, the Investigating officer reached LBS Hospital where Pawan, and Manish were under treatment and injured Pravesh had been referred to higher centre for further treatment. MLCs of all three were collected and all of them had received sharp injuries. Parvesh had received sharp injuries over his neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Amrutha Guguloth said.

"The statement of the injured Pawan was recorded, wherein he alleged that on the night of Diwali when he, along with his friends Manish and Parvesh, were bursting crackers, Pawan s/o Jagpal came out of his home and started abusing and quarrelling with them and inflicted several injuries to them with a sharp cutter and also burnt their motorcycle," she said.

During the probe, the police got information regarding the location of the accused and Pawan was apprehended, and later on, Amit and Shivam also.

On interrogation, Pawan disclosed that on the night of Deepawali, when he was present in his home, on hearing a noise of bursting crackers, he came out of his home and found Manish, Pawan, and Parvesh bursting crackers outside his house.

“He became angry and started abusing them, attacked them with a sharp cutter and inflicted injuries on Pawan and Manish. Later, his younger brother Amit and friend Shivam also joined him and all of them inflicted injuries upon Parvesh. Thereafter, they also burnt the motorcycle of the brother of one of those boys," the officer added.

