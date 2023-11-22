Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, Nov 22 Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor' category on Wednesday evening as the overall AQI of the city reached 373, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national Capital, the Anand Vihar area entered in the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 335 and PM 10 at 332, while the CO reached at 48, in ‘good’ levels while NO2 was at 88 while CO was 68, both in ‘satisfactory’ levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 pm.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 350, in the ‘severe’ category, and PM 10 at 218, in the ‘poor’ category, while the CO reached 62 ‘satisfactory’.

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 312, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 was at 210, under 'poor' category.

The CO was recorded at 57, under the 'satisfactory' category in the weather station.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 337, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 at 224 ‘poor’ while the CO plunged to 125, and NO2 at 105, both in moderate levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 335 and PM 10 at 176, in ‘moderate’ levels while the CO was at 52, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 312, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 was at 169, in the ‘moderate’ category. The CO was at 92 while NO2 was recorded at 89, both in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 350, in the ‘very poor’ category while PM 10 reached 240, placing it under the ‘poor’ category. The NO2 reached 143, in ‘moderate’ category and CO was at 56, in the ‘satisfactory’ levels.

