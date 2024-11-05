Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: Smog and ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels Impact Residents

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog covering several parts of the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI was recorded at 384 at 8 AM. SAFAR India reported that air quality levels crossed the 400 mark in various areas, reaching the 'severe' category.

At around 7 AM on Monday, specific locations reported alarming AQI levels: Mundka at 416, Vivek Vihar at 424, Ashok Vihar at 418, New Moti Bagh at 414, Anand Vihar at 457, Rohini at 401, and Dwarka Sector 8 at 404. These levels are categorized as 'severe,' posing significant health risks. Other areas, such as Pusa (364), RK Puram (396), ITO (343), Lodhi Road (346), and Narela (390), also reported 'very poor' AQI levels.

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 'poor' between 200-300, 'very poor' from 301-400, 'severe' from 401-450, and 'severe plus' at 450 and above.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court raised concerns on Monday about the Delhi government’s inability to enforce the firecracker ban during Diwali, which was aimed at reducing air pollution. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih requested an affidavit from the Delhi government detailing the steps taken to curb pollution and enforce the firecracker ban. The court noted widespread reports suggesting that the ban was not implemented effectively and demanded an immediate response from the government.

The court also directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner to file affidavits outlining their proposed measures to prevent a similar situation in the future. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave reported significant non-compliance with firecracker restrictions during Diwali. According to her, a recent report indicated a drastic increase in air pollution levels on Diwali, with pollution levels rising from 10% to 27%.