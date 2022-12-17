Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, AQI at 310

The air quality in the national capital reached the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning with an index of '310' recorded on the Air Quality meter after some relative respite to Delhiites for a few days.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

In the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded as 'very poor' with the presence of PM 2.5 in the air at 318, whereas the Pusa area recorded it at 314.

Noida, also saw the air quality in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 386 today.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced 'very poor' air quality with AQI at 306 and 303, respectively.

The AQI at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was recorded as 'poor' at 266.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Earlier, the air quality in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category, it deteriorated and reached the 'very poor' category.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Mandir Marg said, "If you still go out in the morning, then there is a burning sensation in the eyes. Right now the level of pollution has come down a bit, but not much."

"The government should do something about these 4-wheelers plying in the city. Today if there are four members in a house, all four have a 4-wheeler," he added.

Another resident of the city urged the Delhi government to bring back the Odd-Even policy. "Air pollution is slightly less as compared to last year. The cold has also increased and the odd-even should be brought as soon as possible to curb the remaining air pollution," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor