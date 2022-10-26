Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category two days post Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 26 Two days after Diwali, the air quality of the national capital remained in 'very poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city on Wednesday fell under the 'very poor' category at 349.

The adjoining NOIDA's AQI was also recorded at 360 which is under the very poor category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the AQI stood at 357 (under very poor category) at Anand Vihar on 12 p.m., ITO registered an AQI of 259, Lodhi Road (195) under the moderate category, Patparganj (268) AQI under poor category.

However, the pollution levels in the national capital were lowest post Diwali this year.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Tuesday that this year pollution level in the national capital was the lowest after Diwali compared to the last five years.

Sharing the figures of the last five years, Gopal Rai said that this year, there has been a reduction of 30 percent in pollution compared to last year itself. "Thirty per cent lesser firecrackers were burst in Delhi this Diwali, people are becoming aware", the environment minister had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor