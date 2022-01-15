Delhi's air quality stands in 'very poor' category today

Delhiites woke up witnessing a very foggy morning on Saturday as the city's air quality in the national capital stood at the 'very poor' category.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday morning informed that the national capital recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) at 339.

Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 310, Airport recorded an AQI of 312, IIT Delhi area recoded an AQI of 319 respectively.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Yesterday, Delhi reported an AQI of 312 thereby standing in the very poor category.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi today morning said that "party cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning and cold day conditions at isolated places" are likely today morning.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh like Moradabad, Lucknow also witnessed fog today, leading to poor visibility.

( With inputs from ANI )

