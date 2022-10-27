Delhi's air quality still 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Thursday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 316.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of (Particulate Matters) PM 10 and PM 2.5 was recorded as 219 and 316 in Delhi.

In Pusa, the AQI was 318 while, PM 10 was 199. At Lodhi Road, the AQI was 309 with PM 2.5 concentration and the PM 10 stood at 193.

The AQI in Mathura Road was 336 with the PM 10 concentration at 268.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi's neighbouring Noida and Gurugram stood at 339 and 310, respectively, also under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the SAFAR forecast, Delhi's air quality will continue under the "very poor category" until Friday.

