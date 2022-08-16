Delhi's COVID 19 positivity rate hits record high in last 7 months at 19.20 pc

The national capital reported 917 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

Delhi's close to 20 per cent corona infection rate which is the highest in the last 7 months. Before that on January 20, the infection rate was 21.48 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 4775 tests have been conducted in Delhi, in which 917 new cases have been reported.

There are currently 6,867 active COVID cases in the national capital.

Three patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city is 26,392.

According to the Ministry, there have been 1,566 recoveries and 03 Covid deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

As many as 6,724 people were vaccinated in the city out of which 216 people were jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 1,072 people were inoculated with the second dose.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.

"Did a detailed review of the situation of Corona in Delhi with the officials today Currently 90 per cent of Delhi's new COVID hospitalization cases have not administered the third dose. This is clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against COVID," tweeted Deputy CM Sisodia.

Meanwhile, India reported a decline in Coronavirus cases with 8,813 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours as compared to 14,917 cases a day before, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

The country recorded 15,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours which takes the total recoveries from the infection to 4,36,38,844. The current recovery rate is 98.56 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent.

The Ministry further informed that the country's active caseload stands at 1,11,252 with the active cases at 0.25 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that 88.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 2,12,129 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

