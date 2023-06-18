Delhi's fake visa scammers prey on students eyeing better life overseas

By Shekhar Singh

New Delhi, June 18 In recent years, the country's national capital has emerged as a hotbed of clandestine operations that prey on the aspirations of countless students seeking a brighter future abroad.



This pernicious web of deceit and manipulation involves creation and distribution of fake student visas, victimising unsuspecting individuals who dream of studying abroad.

Delhi's fake student and job visa racket has not only raised concerns about national security but has also left numerous students and their families devastated. In this exposé, we delve into the workings of this underground scam and shed light on its far-reaching consequences.

Last year, the Delhi Police had successfully dismantled a counterfeit visa operation by apprehending three travel agents who had been defrauding numerous students and aspiring job seekers under the pretense of facilitating their travel to foreign countries.

The police disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in possession of a substantial cache of illegal materials, including over 2,000 blank visas from various countries, 165 counterfeit visa stamps, more than 3,000 envelopes, and 127 tools used for visa fabrication, alongside other pertinent documents and equipment.

The investigation was triggered when a student from Punjab and five of his acquaintances, all enrolled in an IELTS institute, reported being swindled of Rs 18 lakh by these agents whom they had initially connected with on social media.

The agents had promised to secure five Australian visas for the group, but it was later discovered that the visas were fraudulent in nature.

Origins of the racket:

Delhi, being the capital city of India, has long been a hub of educational institutions and boasts of a substantial number of students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad. Unfortunately, this has also attracted the attention of unscrupulous people seeking to exploit these dreams for their personal gain.

The fake student visa racket has flourished by taking advantage of the complexities within the visa application process, which can be overwhelming for many students.

Modus Operandi

Operating behind a shroud of secrecy, the masterminds of this racket have perfected their methods to evade detection. "They primarily target students who are desperate to secure admission in reputed foreign universities but may lack the necessary qualifications or financial means to do so legitimately," said a senior police official.

"The perpetrators forge documents, including acceptance letters, financial statements, and transcripts, to create a false illusion of admission and eligibility. They often collaborate with corrupt agents, shady education consultants, and even university insiders to add an air of authenticity to their operation," said a source in Delhi Police.

Networks and Middlemen

The fake student visa racket relies heavily on a well-connected network of middlemen who act as facilitators between students and the racketeers. These middlemen, often operating within the city's educational consultancy services, misuse their position of trust and exploit the vulnerabilities of ambitious students. They promote the fraudulent services, vouch for the credibility of the racket, and charge exorbitant fees for their services.

"As seen in Haryana and Punjab, most of the students fall prey to middlemen. They pay in lakhs and later the middlemen and the consultancy service do a disappearing act," said the source.

Lives Shattered

Consequences of falling victim to the fake student visa racket are dire and far-reaching. Students invest their hopes, dreams, and significant financial resources, only to find themselves entangled in a web of deceit.

"Many victims are caught in a cycle of debt, having borrowed substantial amounts of money to finance their fraudulent applications. They not only lose their dreams of studying abroad but also face the possibility of legal consequences, tarnishing their futures and reputations," said Aditya Okhade, IT expert and a resident of Malviya Nagar in New Delhi.

