Delhi's PM 2.5 level fell by 46% in last 9 years: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Sep 5 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed on Tuesday that in the last nine years, the national capital's PM 10 levels fell by 42 per cent, while PM 2.5 dropped by 46 per cent.

Rai on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the concerned departments to prepare the winter action plan against pollution. The officials of the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB) were present at the meeting.

Rai said Delhi government has started preparing the winter action plan for the coming days to combat air pollution.

The Delhi government will organise an 'Environmental Experts' Meet' regarding the winter action plan at the Delhi Secretariat on September 12, the minister said.

Along with this, a review meeting with the representatives of all the 28 concerned departments will be convened on September 14, and a collective action plan will be prepared around the predetermined emphasis topics.

"The key goal of our government this year will be to control pollution through public engagement,” Rai said.

Rai said this year's winter action plan will be based on some main focus points such as stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, hotspots, dialogue with the Central government and neighbouring states, green war room and green apps etc.

In the 'Environmental Experts' Meet', 24 organisations/experts will be involve, including CSE; Council of Energy, Environment and Water; Council for Clean Transportation; RMI India; Environmental Defence Fund; UNEP; IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur; ASAR; Air Pollution Action Group; Climate Trends; Care for Air; Climate Works Foundation; Sustainable Energy Foundation; ORF; CSTEP; WRI; GIZ India; C40; Epic India etc.

A review meeting with all the 28 departments concerned will be held on September 14.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor