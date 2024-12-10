Delhi's public wants freedom from corrupt AAP: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the second list of 31 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been shifted from his seat in Patparganj and will contest from the Jangpura Assembly seat. Sisodia is the MLA from the Patparganj Assembly seat. He also began his election campaign in Jangpura on Tuesday.

After the announcement of 31 candidates by AAP, the Delhi BJP has taken a dig at the selection of nominees on various counts.

Talking to IANS, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Vijender Gupta, said that AAP declared 31 candidates, but a party with 62 out of 70 MLAs did not give a ticket to any current legislator.

“Those who received tickets have shifted to new constituencies. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's seat has been changed. What does this signify?” he said.

He also alleged that Manish Sisodia is involved in the liquor scam, and the people of Patparganj no longer want him as their representative.

AAP is a party marred by corruption, and now the people of Delhi want to free themselves from this “corrupt government”. This is why Manish Sisodia is fleeing from his current seat to contest from Jangpura.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader Vijender Gupta also shared a post on the social media platform X. In the post, he wrote: "Delhi residents, look at Kejriwal's royal palace. While the people of Delhi struggle with basic issues like electricity, water, education, and healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal has built a palace worth crores with the people's hard-earned money. Kejriwal, who came to power talking about simplicity and honesty, is now living a life of luxury, like a king. Look at this palace and the lavishness within it, even though Kejriwal once claimed he would not take cars, bungalows, or security."

