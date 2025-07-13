Delhi’s Radisson Blu Hotel Catches Fire at Midnight as Sauna Room Engulfed in Flames (Watch Video)

The fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, said officials, adding that no casualties have been reported.We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported…,” ADO Ravi Nath told ANI.

This is the second fire related incident reported from the national day within 24 hours.A massive fire broke out at a shop in Sadar Bazar’s Main Market, near Qutub Chowk in Matka Gali, Delhi, on Saturday. The fire erupted at a first floor of the building number N6065 in the area. The incident came to light when the passersby noticed a thick smoke coming out of the shop and informed the officials. A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 3:50 pm in the afternoon. The nearby shops were closed and emptied as the rescue operation continues. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.One of the firefighters got injured while trying to control the fire. He sustained minor injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.