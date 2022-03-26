Delivering customer experiences is new digital currency: Adobe India head

New Delhi, March 26 As companies, from startups to big enterprises, aim to deliver customer experiences, time is a critical component and software major Adobe is creating new-age tools to bring innovations to millions of people in milliseconds, the companys India head said on Saturday.

According to Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India, personalized customer experiences have become the new currency of India's booming digital economy.

"Earlier, we used to have an IT strategy or a data strategy. Now, the customer experience strategy is a fundamental strategy for every company. Be it a startup that is born in the Cloud or an established enterprise, the differentiator today is having a better, well-thought out customer experience strategy," Mohapatra told .

To stay ahead in India's hyper competitive market landscape, businesses must understand the context behind every customer interaction and unlock actionable insights, she added.

As e-commerce became the primary way to purchase goods, Adobe worked with online fashion platform Nykaa to boost their e-commerce strategy and deliver personal care items that customers needed at home.

It also helped Tata CLiQ prioritise customer experience by continuously working to under customer needs and adapting interactions.

In the aviation sector, the software major helped airlines like IndiGo to further customer experiences and accelerate business decisions through automation.

According to Mohapatra, we are in the era of 'digital for personalisation'.

"In India, digital personalisation at scale is a new currency of survival. The need to build a future-proof customer experience management strategy has never been more important than it is now," she noted.

Today, Adobe India continues to see exponential growth for its country operations and it is, in fact, one of the most strategic markets for the company globally

With around 7,000 employees, Adobe India is one of the fastest-growing business markets globally and in the APAC region.

Over one-third of the innovation emerges out of India across the three clouds - Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Document Cloud - with AI as the foundation for all developments.

From HDFC Bank to ICICI Home Finance Company and from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited to Odisha Tourism, Adobe is powering several top organisations and entities in the country.

"Booming online commerce is a great opportunity for us in India. People want more and more services, goods and things to be delivered right at their doorsteps. The customer journey use cases are changing rapidly in the pandemic," Mohapatra told , adding that she is excited to steer the organisation at a time when there are so many possibilities.

"Metaverse and non-fungible tokens

