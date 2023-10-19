Demand for skilled Indian youth growing globally, says PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the demand for skilled Indian youth is growing internationally owing to the increasing age profile in the demography of many countries around the world.

Referring to a study which found that 16 countries have planned to provide employment to around four million skilled youth, PM Modi said that India is preparing skilled professionals not for itself but also for the world.

Inaugurating online 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras (PMGKVK) spread across 34 districts in Maharashtra, the PM said that these Skill Centers will prepare the local youth for global jobs in construction, modern farming, electronics, media and entertainment.

PM Modi also emphasised the need to provide training in soft skills like basic foreign language using Artificial Intelligence tool for language interpretation which will make the Indian youth more attractive for foreign recruiters.

The PMGKVK will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide jobs to the rural youth to help them contribute to nation-building.

Under the scheme, PM Modi said that more than 1.30 crore youth have been provided training under multiple traits while hundreds of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras have been set up in the country.

PM Modi also explained how skill development can bolster social justice and contribute to the upliftment of the Dalits, backwards and tribals whose landholdings were meagre, and now these sections are among the highest beneficiaries.

Recalling the reformer Savitribai J. Phule's contributions to starting women's education, the PM said that Swayam Sahayata Samuhs have imparted training of different types to more than three crore women in the country under the Women Empowerment Programme.

Present at the virtual inauguration were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar among other dignitaries.

Each of the PMGKVK launched on Thursday will train around 100 youth in at least two vocational courses with a panel of industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council

