Demand spikes for U'khand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Mussoorie, Feb 5 Demand for the 'Uttarakhandi cap' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore on Republic Day this year has increased suddenly and the item ran out of stock within six days, claims a designer.

The cap is designed by Sameer Shukla, who also runs a museum called Soham in the hill town to promote state artisans and culture.

The Prime Minister wore the cap, which was was unveiled on November 9, 2017 on Uttarakhand State Day, with Brahmakamal flower embossed on it.

When asked how he got the idea of designing the cap, Shukla told that every Himalayan state has its own 'Topi' (cap) but there was none which could be identified with Uttarakhand.

"People across Uttarakhand wear caps with changes from one region to another. But we do not have a common cap which is identified with the state. To create something which can be identified with Uttarakhand, we decided to design a topi (cap) like any other Himalayan state."

Talking about the design of the cap, Shukla said: "Four coloured stripes are used on the cap which reflect the land, sky, life and nature. We have also used Brahmakamal, the state flower, which is offered to Lord Shiva in Kedarnath."

The late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat was among the first prominent personalities who gave recognition to the cap.

"Former army chief and first CDS General Rawat was first to give recognition to the cap designed by us and had even sent me a letter of appreciation for designing and promoting it. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had also worn it on some occasions. Several celebrities from the state wore this cap to promote it," he said.

Shukla mentioned that he came to know that Prime Minister Modi is interested in wearing the cap and received requests to supply.

"An official connected with the Prime Minister's Office approached me and asked to provide a cap of a specific size. On the request, I provided six shades of the woollen cap of specific size," he said.

Shukla claimed that he didn't know how his cap came in notice to Prime Minister Modi. "I really don't have any idea how it came in the notice of the Prime Minister. Someone may have brought my cap to his notice."

Shukla further mentioned that the demand for the cap has surged after Prime Minister Modi wore it on the Republic Day Parade.

"Demand for the cap has reached such a height that we ran out of stock within six day after Prime Minister Modi wore it on Republic Day. People from all political parties are approaching me with a demand for caps. Within six days, we ran out of stock and tried to meet the demand."

Shukla claimed the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand was one of the main reasons for the high demand.

"Everyone wants to connect with Uttarakhand and demand from political parties has increased suddenly as all our leaders want to show their connection with the state.

"Leaders across political parties started wearing the cap in campaigns, public interaction and press conferences. The only difference is the colour of the cap which depends on their political affiliation," he added.

Shukla pointed out that caps were made by local artisans and villagers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor