Demolition drive underway in Jahangirpuri, NDMC mayor says SC order will be followed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2022 12:24 PM2022-04-20T12:24:04+5:302022-04-20T12:28:27+5:30

The anti-encroachment drive is still underway on Wednesday at Jahangirpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation despite Supreme Court order ...

The anti-encroachment drive is still underway on Wednesday at Jahangirpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation despite Supreme Court order to maintain status-quo. 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), with its mayor Raja Iqbal Singh saying that the direction of the apex court would be followed. "We will follow the Supreme Court order and take action accordingly," said Raja Iqbal Singh.

On Wednesday morning, JCBs arrived at Jahangirpuri to demolish the illegally constructed the structures in the area.

The area on April 16 witnessed communal clashes that erupted between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.At least nine people were injured in the incident, that included eight cops and a civilian.

