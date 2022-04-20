Demolition drive underway in Jahangirpuri, NDMC mayor says SC order will be followed

The anti-encroachment drive is still underway on Wednesday at Jahangirpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation despite Supreme Court order to maintain status-quo.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), with its mayor Raja Iqbal Singh saying that the direction of the apex court would be followed. "We will follow the Supreme Court order and take action accordingly," said Raja Iqbal Singh.

On Wednesday morning, JCBs arrived at Jahangirpuri to demolish the illegally constructed the structures in the area.

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at Jahangirpuri area of Delhi by North Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/jZ76MOq9Le — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Delhi | The anti-encroachment drive will be stopped soon as we have received the Supreme Court order, says North Delhi Mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, at Jahangirpuri pic.twitter.com/9FQzs56GSo — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The area on April 16 witnessed communal clashes that erupted between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.At least nine people were injured in the incident, that included eight cops and a civilian.