Demolition row: All encroachers Bangladeshis, Karnataka govt diverting real issue, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, Jan 1 Commenting on the controversy surrounding the demolition of encroached government land and the rehabilitation of encroachers following AICC intervention in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that all encroachers were Bangladeshis and accused the Karnataka government of diverting the issue under the pretext of providing houses to the poor.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Ashwath Narayan claimed, “All encroachers are Bangladeshis. Technically, no one is eligible for house allotment. A probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is required in this regard. If I am wrong, anyone can challenge me. There is a report in the department — ask them. Around 25 lakh Bangladeshis are here. You may feel alarmed hearing this figure, but I am making this statement responsibly and not as a general remark.”

He reiterated that the core issue was the presence of alleged illegal immigrants and should not be diverted. “Why I am stressing this is because Bangladeshis have illegally come here. This aspect is being ignored. Now, the discussion is limited only to providing houses to the poor. These are Bangladeshi nationals,” he alleged.

“The allotment of houses must be done strictly as per the list, and priority should be given to eligible applicants. Fundamentally, house allotment is a separate issue. The beneficiaries here are Bangladeshis. The government has a report stating that more than 25 lakh Bangladeshis are here. This is a serious concern and a matter of national security. Instead of focussing on this, the Karnataka government is staging drama to conceal the issue,” he alleged.

“What can you expect from the Minister for Housing and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan? Let them carry on. But the fundamental questions must be answered. The government should make public details of the houses being allotted to encroachers and clarify to whom they were originally allotted,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Senior BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath, who represents the Yelahanka constituency near the demolition site, claimed, “It is government land at Kogilu village. Over the past two years, illegal structures were built in a phased manner. Both illegal immigrants and locals settled there. Local Congress leaders promised them houses, collected money from them, built the structures, and collected rent every month.”

“The structures were not built by the residents. Congress leaders constructed them and collected rent. The government later realised this and officials carried out the eviction. For two days, nothing happened. After the Kerala Chief Minister’s statement, the AICC intervened. Then the entire government rushed there and promised rehabilitation. The Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting, something that was not done even during the IPL tragedy,” Vishwanath alleged.

“They have collected documents and are planning to provide houses at Byappanahalli, built with Central and State subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Genuine beneficiaries are required to pay Rs 10.50 lakh, while encroachers are being offered houses at Rs 2.50 lakh, with BBMP contributing Rs 5 lakh and the Minority Department Rs 2.50 lakh,” he said.

“In and around Bengaluru, one lakh houses have been built, and no one is paying money. Here, beneficiaries are asked to pay only Rs 2.50 lakh. This will be an embarrassment to the government. If houses are allotted, we have collected documents to approach the court. The issue will be challenged legally, and a complaint will also be submitted to the Governor,” he said.

“I will put up structures for the poor in my constituency as well and let the state provide houses to them. There is no provision in the law to regularise encroachments or encroachers. Otherwise, huts will mushroom on government land across the state,” he warned.

